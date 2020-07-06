JB hopes to be number one

WHEN up-and-coming dancehall singjay JB recorded his first song — Number One Stunna — in January 2020 it was the fulfilment of a childhood dream.

“I have always written songs over the years and I have been producing dancehall songs for some time, but I never really decided to start taking it serious until now — and mi just fall in love with it. Since mi record my first song I have done about six other songs. Mi just ah put in the work in the studio,” JB told the Jamaica Observer.

Number One Stunna was self-produced on his JB Productions imprint. An accompanying video was released last Friday; the video was shot at locations in Panama and Florida.

“The video portrays the 'flossing' lifestyle that is part of the culture of both rap and dancehall,” he said.

He is also planning to release a six-song EP later this year. The untitled set will have songs slated to be released next month, including Hold Me Close, Never Go Down and I Have A Dream.

JB entered the music business in 2018 when he started his record label. He recently churned out the Skool rhythm, which can be heard on a compilation of tracks from several heavyweight acts like Vybz Kartel, Sikka Rhymes, Teejay and Tashina McKenzie.

“JB Productions is coming to shake up the game in a big way,” Baker said.

JB, whose real name is Jermaine Baker, grew up in Allman Town in Kingston, and the Clones district in Manchester. He attended Kingston High School before he migrated to the US in 2003. He returns to Jamaica several times a year to record and produce songs.