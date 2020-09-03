JB urges caution

Singjay JB The Artiste is urging Jamaicans to exercise caution and follow the COVID-19 protocols as we go to the polls in today's general election.

“Jamaica has been doing a great job dealing with the outbreak, but there has been a spike recently. Jamaicans need to wear their masks and practise social distancing, and don't run risks of large gatherings especially before the coming elections. It may cost you your life. Please be responsible; our health-care workers and our families are at grave risk,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

As yesterday morning, the country's death toll stood at 24, while the number of positive cases near the 2,500 mark.

The parishes of Kingston and St Andrew, St Thomas, and Clarendon were under a 7:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew which was scheduled to end today. The curfew was introduced to help stem spread of the novel coronavirus.

JB The Artiste is currently promoting Never Never, which was released earlier this month on his JB Productions imprint. It also has an accompanying video.

“The response to the song and video has been incredible so far, my views and followers have consistently gone up since the video hit the television screens and streaming platforms,” said JB The Artiste, whose given name is Jermaine Baker.

As a producer, he scored a major hit last month for the label with the release of Vybz Kartel's Run Dancehall featuring Lisa Mercedes.

“JB Productions is coming to shake up the game in a big way,” Baker said.

JB The Artiste grew up in Allman Town in Kingston, and the Clones district in Manchester. He attended Kingston High School before migrating to the United States in 2003.

He returns to Jamaica several times a year to record and produce songs.