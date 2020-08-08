JBQNG continues a family tradition

HIS mother and aunts all sang in the church choir. Therefore, it was no surprise that JBQNG decided to pursue a career in music.

“I was born into a family of music lovers; that is where the root of it all began for me. My mother and her sisters were singers in the church so that had an influence on me to pursue music as a career,” said singjay JBQNG.

His most recent single, Amen, was released a month ago and produced by Solydz.

“My latest single Amen was inspired by the love that I have always received from the females, and just making sure personal hygiene is at its highest by staying clean and fly while aiming for your dreams and aspirations,” he said.

Said JBQNG, “I want my music to be heard and loved globally. That's the one thing that I aspire for.”

Born Andre Walcott, he is from the community of Greenvale in Manchester. These days he resides in Germany.

“I used to hum melodies while doing household chores but music has always been an escape for me, especially if I'm having a bad day,” he shared.

The singjay — who also dabbles in music production — said his cousin Niron, aka Scanna Banner, helped in exposing his talent as well as that of his older brother, Chan-I.

“Niron had a sound system and he really helped to expose both me and my brother to the music business, and we are very grateful for his efforts to providing us with some valuable connections,” said JBQNG.

His first official single, Party Til Cops Come, was released a few years ago. He recently signed with US-based Bentley Records to assist in taking his career to the next level.

­— Kevin Jackson