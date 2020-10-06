Jdart takes time out

Although up-and-coming Jamaican singjay Jdart is based in Japan, he is pleased with the strides his music has been making in that country and globally.

“My music is always fun-filled; the vibes and energy have to be there. It also doesn't hurt that I am able to speak Japanese and so I am able to connect with a huge audience over here,” the artiste whose given name is Craig Scott said.

He is currently promoting his single Time Out that was released on September 18. Produced by Jamaica/Toronto-based label Tripledose Records, it is featured on the Bruk Stone Rhythm.

The 37-year-old migrated to Aichi-ken, Japan, in 2008 for a job in the automotive industry. However, the Ferncourt High School old-boy finally decided to pursue music last year.

“My career began in 2019 when a friend pushed me to do it after [seeing me] free styling in the streets for a collaboration,” Jdart told the Jamaica Observer.

His debut single Get High was produced by Japan-based producer Zen Masuta.

Although the most popular genres in Japan are K-pop and EDM, the artiste revealed that reggae and dancehall also have a market. As such, he has established a fan base.

He says the secret to this is focusing on universal themes with his lyrics.

“Jamaica will always be home to me, so even though I'm over here [in Japan], I have to make sure my music reflects that while portraying relevant topics that my listeners can relate to and vibe to,” he added.

Up to yesterday morning, Japan recorded close to 86,000 positive novel coronavirus cases and nearly 1,600 deaths. The prevalence of the illness has impacted the artiste's ability to interact with fans, however, he tries his best to stay connected.

“I social distance and use the Internet to reach my fans. The clubs [in Japan] are open, so it's not so bad,” said Jdart.