JDU closes today

Today is the third and final day of this year's staging of Jamaica Dance Umbrella (JDU), the annual dance performance and lecture series organised by the Philip Sherlock Centre for the Creative Arts at the University of The West Indies, Mona.

Speaking at Thursday's launch event, conceptualiser of the event Michael Holgate shed some light on the thinking behind this year's staging.

“JDU this year is about celebrating the dance community in its fullness — past, present, and future. We call this year the Sankofa Effect, because we are paying attention to those on whose shoulders we stand. We go back and get it to come forward and reset it. Building on the legacy of those who were builders before the latest crops were even born. JDU reinforces that we are not crabs in a barrel, understanding that we are not competing but consistently stepping up.”

For Holgate part of the call to dancers and the various local companies is the move towards professionalism.

“Let us continue to build this dance community powerfully. Let us hold each other even greater to task for what we produce, how we grow, and what kinds of dancers we train and develop. Let us increase our hunger for, and movement towards the spirit of professionalism... dancers paid to dance. It doesn't have to be today, but it has to be. Let us create a route of progression to careers in dance, not just to teach dance but to dance dance. Talented dancers should have no less of a chance or opportunity to make a career or find success in dance than a talented singer or scientist, or speaker, or social worker, or lawyer,” said Holgate.

Each year the organisers of JDU recognise the contribution of individuals to the growth and development of dance in Jamaica. In a break with tradition, it was decided that the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica (NDTC) would be this year's honouree.

Responding on behalf of the NDTC, that company's artistic director Marlon Simms, drew on the inspiration of co-founder the late Professor Rex Nettleford.

“The acclaim of the company is a direct result of every individual member who boldly own the vision of our co-founder Rex Nettleford. Professor constantly reiterated the company's values through his own example and those of the founding members. He firmly believed that excellence is achieved through dedication, hard work, discipline, sustained application , and a generosity of spirit,” said Simms.

The final day of JDU will feature performances from local troupes The Company Dance Theatre, L'Acadco, and Ashe Ensemble, as well as Stephanie Tekai Taylor and Powerhouse from Barbados, Biosphere from Guadeloupe, and University College of the Cayman Islands.