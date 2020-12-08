Jenieve inspires with Hallelujah
By Brian Bonitto
COVID-19 has brought on its fair share of unexpected challenges — mass unemployment, not being able to see loved ones, and death. Gospel singer Jenieve Hibbert, however, believes there is always light at the end of the tunnel. She keeps it positive on Hallelujah , her latest single.
“All of us are going through something, but we can rise above our adversities no matter impossible. I was going through a difficult time with Daddy's passing, but God will carry you through. Just don't give up!” Hibbert told the Jamaica Observer. “The song brings a lot of joy because of the message.”
“Daddy” refers to Frederick “Toots” Hibbert, frontman of Toots and the Maytals. Hibbert, 77, died on September 11 of COVID-19 complications. He would have celebrated his 78th birthday today.
Released on November 13, Hallelujah is produced by Leighton Murray for VP Records whose subsidiary VPAL Music will distribute.
According to Hibbert, her father gave Hallelujah his approval.
“I sent the song to him and he approved it. I sent it to him because of his expertise, wisdom and knowledge,” she said. “I'm going to miss him. It'll never be the same without him. Last year, he invited me to his birthday party, I never made it... It still seems so unreal.”
Hallelujah is the first song from her yet-titled second album slated for release next year.
Jenieve Hibbert (formerly Bailey) is a former member of 54-46, Toots And The Maytals' harmony singers, along with sisters Leba and Melanie. 54-46 is one of her father's popular songs. She was also part of gospel outfit Robert and Jenieve Bailey.
Her songs include God is Good, Reaching Higher, and Everything is Alright.
