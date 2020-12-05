Jermaine Fagan sings from the heart

Jermaine Fagan sings about a relationship gone sour on his recently released single 30K Down.

The St Catherine-born artiste, who currently lives in the US, says the song is based on personal experience.

“This song is about a past relationship. Sometimes you get into a relationship with great expectations and it just doesn't work out no matter how hard you try. Most of the times it doesn't work out because the other person doesn't have the same goals that you've got. Often times when that happens you end up with a broken heart and a pile of bills. It's a sad reality but all you can do is pick up the pieces, pay those bills and move on,” said Fagan.

30K Down was self-produced on the singer's Fagan Media imprint.

“This song is proof that something good can come out of a bad experience. Since this song came out, it has been getting a lot of rotation in Jamaica and stateside. It could end up being the biggest song of my career to date. I'm getting a lot of positive feedback about it,” said Fagan.

Jermaine Fagan is also promoting his third album titled The Cool Prince. It was produced by him and released on the Fagan Media label in April.

30 K Down is one of the featured tracks on the album.

In 2005, Fagan released debut album More 2 Life. Two years later, he dropped his sophomore effort titled Just A Simple Man.