Jerone gets his minute

Singer Jerone, who fans of the Digicel Rising Star contest will remember from the 2017 season, continues his quest for breakthrough hit with two new songs.

He does lovers' rock with Give me A Minute, while Brother's Keeper calls for a sense of community as the world grapples with the challenging coronavirus outbreak which has resulted in four deaths in Jamaica.

Both songs are produced by Real People Music, and were released in February and March, respectively.

Though he is associated with ballads, Jerone stressed the importance of writing and performing diverse songs.

“At the end, the music must make you feel empowered and happy,” he said.

Although it has been three years since he placed in the top 10 of Rising Stars, the former educator is not daunted by the lack of a hit song.

“My music career is life's journey, so although I'd love the big hit sooner than later, even if it doesn't come I'd still push through because of the passion I have for music; it's really about the love for the music,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Jerone entered Rising Stars while he was a teacher at St Richard's Primary School. He worked in the education system for three years, but having grown up in the Kingston community of Waterhouse, where music is like religion, making a mark as an artiste was always in his plans.

“Waterhouse is rich with musical history, producing the likes of Black Uhuru, Junior Reid, Beenie Man and producers (Lloyd James) King Jammy's and (Bobby Dixon) Bobby Digital. I hope to join the line of greats to be an inspiration, especially to the youths of my community,” he said.

— Howard Campbell