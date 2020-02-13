Jesse, Sevana excite at UNPLGD

Live music fans got a treat Monday night with the acoustic show, UNPLGD. The event was held at Ambassador Bar and Grill on Old Hope Road, St Andrew.

Singers Jesse Royal and Sevana lit up the packed venue of middle-class patrons.

UNPLGD is a bi-weekly event, however, in commemoration of Reggae Month, organisers decided to have a pop-up staging.

“UNPLGD showcases the talent of young reggae artistes in an acoustic setting but for the second time, we included a treat where popular artistes perform and there is a cover charge,” explained Zhane Miller, one of the show's coordinators.

She was pleased with the night's proceedings.

“The turnout was exceptional. While the venue is small, it was packed to capacity. It was a joy seeing everyone jamming to live reggae music,” said Miller.

Jesse Royal delighted the audience with songs including Generation, Finally, Modern Day Judas, Black Woman and Lion Order.

“It was a great vibe an' an excellent performance by Sevana. It was definitely good to see everybody gather in di name of consciousness. I saw a lot of folks who I have never seen in our event before, so it's a great sign for reggae music and I am looking forward to see the genre and industry grow step by step. We just want to give thanks to each and every one who came out,” Royal told the Jamaica Observer.

Sevana thrilled with songs such as Carry You and her popular Nobody's Man.

According to Miller, “UNPLGD provides a different ambiance and a central location for reggae fans to come together in a chill environment and feel the different vibrations of the music.”