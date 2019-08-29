JMovemence goes hard on new single
Inspired by the heroics of Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, singjay JMovemence has released a single which he labels “a song for all season”.
The track, Go Hard, encourages people, to do their best at whatever they do.
“I especially wanted to talk to my people particularly those who do not believe in hard work. I know how it feels to put in a hard day's work at the end of a day. Bolt make us believe in ourselves that we can achieve if only we go hard and harder each time,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Produced on the Fyah Stumpy label, Go Hard was released two months ago. It is distributed by Zojak Distribution. Plans for a video is in the works.
“The song identifies with the hope and aspirations of many Jamaicans to make it in life despite challenges,” he said. “The feedback has been fairly good.”
Now retired, Bolt, 33, is considered widely as the greatest sprinter of all time. An eight-time Olympic gold medallist, he is a world record holder in the 100-metres, 200 metres, and 4 × 100 metres relay. He is the only sprinter to win Olympic 100 metres and 200 metres titles at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016).
The singjay, given name Jason Ford, hails from Portmore in St Catherine. He attended Jose Marti Technical High School in Spanish Town.
He got his break eight years ago with the single Ride With Me and has not looked back since. His other tracks include Free and So Happy.
