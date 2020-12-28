JN hosts 'Strong' concert

Jamaica National Group made good on its promise to kick-start the Christmas season with a concert dubbed Together We're Strong on Sunday, December 20.

More than 40,000 people across the group's social media platforms tuned in and remained glued for two hours of performances from instrumentalists, singers and poets; and for reminiscences of Christmas traditions, present and past.

The event — organised to raise funds for hundreds of children cared for by the Mustard Seed Communities —provided a boon for the charity, currently reeling from COVID-19 which has significantly affected its sources of funding.

Co-hosted by comedic duo Ian “Ity” Ellis and Alton “Fancy Cat” Hardware, and the husband-and-wife team of Tami Chyn and Wayne Marshall as well as their three sons, the concert served up 120 minutes of captivating entertainment, which started at 2:00 pm.

The show was capped by Reggae Queen Marcia Griffiths, who did not disappoint in style or performance for her first concert in more than nine months.

She received virtual encores, as viewers asked for more of her popular hits: Dreamland; The Electric Slide; and I Shall Sing, which were all complemented by energetic dance moves.

2013 Voice winner, Tessanne Chin, added to the soaring performances, belting beautiful notes, which received a plethora of positive reactions from social media, which responded with fire emojis to show their delight with her performance.Of note was her moving rendition of Christmas ballad Mary Did You Know and her pre- Voice hit song, Hideaway.

JN Group Brand Ambassador Kevin Downswell brought praise down on the house with soulful gospel songs from his catalogue of hits. Fellow ambassador, Agent Sasco, represented dancehall with several of his conscious songs, including Almighty Protect Me.

No-Maddz, Sons of Mystro, Energy Plus mento band, and newcomer Jamila Falak added to the diverse mix of art and entertainment.

In his message to viewers, JN Group's Chief Executive Officer Earl Jarrett reminded viewers of the cause.

“As we celebrate the advent of Christ, who represents the ultimate gift to all mankind, let us, in turn, give to others in a meaningful way, as He has freely given to us. Each donation will go a far way in improving the life of a child at Mustard Seed,” he said.

“Your 'mustard seed' can grow into an 'oak tree' that will provide shelter for children in need. I encourage you to give generously as we are our brothers' keepers,” he underscored.

In her summation of the concert, JN Group's member ombudsman, Claudine Allen, expressed gratitude to Jamaicans and supporters of Jamaica, locally and overseas, for their support.

”We are very thankful for the massive outpouring of love from Jamaicans all over the world, and more importantly, the donations and pledges to support our vulnerable children through the Mustard Seed Communities,” she said.

She encouraged persons to continue to donate and invited them to relive the exciting concert via the group's social media platforms.

Persons can continue to donate to Mustard Seed Communities by depositing or transferring cash to their JN Bank Chequing Account # 20000155091, registered to Mustard Seed Missionaries. Transfers can be done online using JN LIVE online banking or making a local bank transfer (ACH or RTGS) from any bank in Jamaica; or simply depositing via any JN Bank Smart ATM or Drop Box.

Donations can also be made using a credit card at mustardseed.com; while Jamaicans and others overseas have the option to also visit a JN Money location or use jnmoneyonline.com. Fees have been waived for transactions conducted at a JN Money location.