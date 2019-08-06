Joanna Walker tastes victory

St James' Joanna Walker is the 2019 Jamaica Gospel Song winner. The final, held Sunday evening, filled the National Arena in Kingston with songs of praise.

Walker also strutted away with the sectional prize for Best Performer. Her strong vocals and exciting performance left the audience in awe, and though Walker dominated stage and competition, she admitted she was not confident going into the final.

“To be honest, I had forgot the reason I entered in the first place; having to travel from St James and with my job and hearing all the contestants talk and express all their amazing reasons for being in the competition, I definitely lost my confidence. I am so happy the Holy Spirit brought me back,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Walker's Taste For The Lord is Good, stood out. One patron said the singer's performance was the highlight of her evening.

“Her performance was so captivating; she had the audience eating out of her hands. There was conviction, energy and vibes. She was really good. She gave 100 per cent from start to end,” said Oneika Young.

For Walker, this victory will propel her career.

“I was working on my album before I entered the competition, but I ran out of funds. But God knew my heart was in that project, so now I am in a position to continue putting the work into my album and I implore Jamaicans to look out for it between now and next year,” she said.

Prizes also went to Daron Mitchell Already Loved for third place and Best Musicianship, and duo Darien Callum and Ricardo Williams Never Leave My Side for second place as well as Best Lyrics.

Sectional prizes were also awarded to Le-schae Grant for Best Arrangement; Curtis Roden, Most Popular on Social Media; and Lorenza Rowe for Spirit of Praise.

Other competitors were: Kashan McKenzie of Portland with Put His Kingdom First; Aaron Miller of St Ann No Longer on The Cross and Kingston and St Andrew's Evon Wynter Praising Mood; Oral Small Holy Ghost Fire; and, Ricardo Williams Never Leave My Side.