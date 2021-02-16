Johnny elated at Marley honour

VETERAN roots singer Johnny Clarke is one of five people being honoured with a Bob Marley One Love Award slated for 7 Basiks (formerly House of Dread football field) at 3 Deanery Road, Kingston 3, tomorrow (Ash Wednesday).

The event, now in it's 40th year, is organised by Clive Busy Campbell and is scheduled for a 11:00 am start.

Clarke, 66, was elated at the acknowledgement.

“Yes, man. Is a great thing that. It's a pleasure. It's a blessing,” Clarke told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“I never expected it, but most of the things that happen sometimes is unexpected. But it's all in the game. I have to be there. Thank God we energy never go to waste, and de man dem realise say we put in the energy. So we jus' give thanks,” he continued.

Clarke's career started in the early 1970s, shortly after leaving Jamaica College. His first hit song Everyday Wandering, produced by Rupie Edwards, was released in 1973.

He hit his stride mid-decade in tandem with producer Bunny Lee. Clarke helped define the Greenwich Farm sound with songs like None Shall Escape the Judgement, Move Outta Babylon, Rock With me Baby and African Roots.

In a previous interview with the Jamaica Observer, Clarke highlighted the dominance of technology in the music.

“Decades ago, the music was more authentic but we had lots more work to do. We could do no patching up compared to now,” he reasoned. “Now all a producer has to do is just erase and repair. Now I can even sing my own harmonies.”

In addition to Clarke, this year's other recipients include saxophonist Dean Fraser, veteran singer Cornel Campbell, deejay/coach Glendon “Admiral” Bailey, and broadcaster Robin “Jerry” Small.

Organiser “Busy” Campbell said, despite the restrictions brought on by COVID-19, he felt that the men should get their due.

“Because of COVID-19, we won't be able to play the traditional football matches between Masters and Celebrities. However, we believe we had to honour these five people. These people are deserving of their honours... It's the first we're honouring so many people at one time,” Campbell added.

Previous recipients of the Bob Marley One Love Award include Beres Hammond, Sly and Robbie, Freddie McGregor, Gregory Isaacs, King Jammys, Papa Michigan (formerly of Michigan and Smiley) and Dawn Penn.