Johnson makes his 'Choice'

COLLIN Johnson is serious about breaking acts from Negril in Westmoreland. He is using his latest project, Choice rhythm.

“This project started when reggae artiste Zamunda kept saying he left two songs at the studio and he told the engineer Chubb Star to build a rhythm around them. Then I got Beenie Man, Intence and the label artiste Mojo Herb to voice, and the project was born,” said Johnson.

In addition to Beenie Man, Zamunda, Intence, and Mojo Herb, the Choice rhythm features Quada, Terry Ganzie, Trophy Sniper, and Java.

The Choice rhythm is on the independent label, Ambassador of Choice (AOC) Records imprint. Johnson is credited as the executive producer.

“I consider the Choice rhythm a party rhythm because it is mixed with reggae and dancehall. The songs getting the most buzz so far are the Quada, the Mojo Herb, Intence and Beenie. The streets say that they bring good vibes to the Choice riddim,” he said.

AOC Records will be releasing visuals for the singles with Intence, Quada and Mojo Herb within the next few weeks.

The AOC label was established two years ago, and the new studio did productions such as dancehall-flavoured Black Woman and reggae-flavoured Drone rhythms, but those projects failed to make an impact. However, the Choice rhythm is filled with talent already making waves.

“Exposing acts from Negril is one of our main focuses. I want to give the youths a platform to help overcome their past and create a new future, and makes their greatest dreams a reality,” he said.

After this project, Johnson plans to continue to release music and hopes to keep putting out music that gives listeners hope and brightens their moods.

“I just want to create a platform for young artistes where they can express themselves and make great music. AOC Records is a place where they can come, be creative and make music at the level that they want. That's my main goal,” Johnson said.