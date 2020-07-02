Jon FX in full effect

Platinum-selling producer Jon FX produced two tracks on incarcerated dancehall deejay Vybz Kartel's album Of Dons and Divas. They are Cute Rider (Reggaeton mix) and Stay With Me. The producer is also featured on the latter.

Of Dons and Divas was released on June 26 via Short Boss Muzik/Vybz Kartel Muzik. It features collaborations including Sikka Rymes, Lisa Mercedes, Lisa Hyper, Skillibeng, Daddy1 and Teejay.

Jon FX, whose real name is John Crawford, was born in Kingston. He also resided in Portmore before migrating to South Florida. He is best known for producing Gyptian's Billboard charting single Hold Yuh, as well as his other songs, including Nah Let Go, and I Can Feel Your Pain. He, however, has also racked up impressive credentials, producing, mixing and engineering songs for several reggae, hip-hop, dancehall and pop acts.

He currently serves as a governor on the board of the Florida Grammy Chapter.

Since its release, Of Dons and Divas has topped the US iTunes Reggae Albums chart for several days. Cute Rider has also held firm in the number one spot on the US iTunes Reggae Songs chart.

Jon FX shared his thoughts about Of Dons and Divas.

“This album is an introduction to an elevation of his music, that's coming in the near future,” said Jon FX.

This is not the first time that he has worked with Vybz Kartel. They previously collaborated on a remix of Gun Session by Akon and features Young Jeezy and Shabba Ranks, Royalty by XXXTentacion, Ky-Mani Marley and Stefflon Don, and She Love (which was featured on the Thunder Ball rhythm).

His other accolades include XXXTentacion's Jocelyn Flores (which has been certified platinum in the United States) and Arms Around You featuring Lil Pump, Maluma and Swae Lee (which reached number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2018).

He also produced I'm Yours, Sizzla's highest charting album to date on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. It peaked at number two in 2017.

Jon FX is credited as writer and engineer on three tracks from rapper XXXTentacion's platinum-selling 2018 album titled ? The tracks are I Don't Even Speak Spanish LOL, A lone Part 3 and Smash.