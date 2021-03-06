Joseph Velvet makes comeback

In 2003, reggae singer Joseph Velvet was on the verge of releasing two singles when tragedy struck. He was involved in a major motor vehicle crash that left him with serious spinal injuries. It halted his music career.

“It was a really tough time for me,” the artiste, whose real name is Joseph Jordan Jones, said.

Depression haunted his every waking moment.

“Overcoming depression was a big challenge but with the help of our creator all challenges can be overcome. I wrote songs during rehab, I meditated, it was a very painful and stressful time but I got through it,” he said.

After years of intensive rehabilitation, Joseph Velvet started feeling better but the doubts lingered. Finally, he started to record and write again, and this year, he is gearing up to release a single, Do What I Gotta Do.

“The song was inspired by the great love of my life. She inspired every word. Since I began promoting the song, the feedback has been incredible. This has the potential to be my biggest hit just judging by the early feedback, everybody loves it, especially the women,” Joseph Velvet said.

“It is about the impossible things a man will do in this life in the name of love,” he said.

The single will be released on the VPAL label on April 19, 2021.

Born Joseph Jordan Jones, he grew up in Cockburn Pen in Kingston, Jamaica. He graduated from Penwood High before he migrated to the United States in 1985 and he got involved in the music business when he recorded his first single, a cover version of Wild Flour in 1987. The song was distributed by VP Records, and generated a buzz on the local reggae scene, and he began performing and opening for various reggae stars such as Dennis Brown, Freddie McGregor, Gregory Isaacs, Beres Hammond, and Shaggy, among others.

He attended DeVry University and the ITT Technical Institute where he studied drafting and design, but still continued to pursue music, never giving up on his dreams. He performed in various clubs and entertainment spots, and continued to release songs but none gained recognition. However, he was sidelined by the serious accident for five years.

He started performing again in 2008 with the encouragement of his son, Joseph Jr, whose untiring belief in him helped to propel him out of self-doubt. He released two singles, Arms Around Me and Love Face in 2008. In 2012, Joseph Velvet inked a digital distribution deal with Star Tune records of Nashville TN. Years later, he scored his first chart hit with the single, Mean It, distributed by VPAL.

He will be releasing his first album dubbed Perseverance later this year. The album will feature songs such as Anyway, Tell Me, and Do What I Gotta Do.

“Giving up should never be an option when facing difficulties, that's the time your spiritual strength should chip in, time doesn't matter while you're down, it's your time now that matters,” Joseph Velvet said.