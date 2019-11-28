JR boards Money Jet

Never far from the latest trends, Junior Reid returns to the scene with a 'juggling' rhythm he believes will strike a chord with dancehall fans. Titled the Money Jet, it has songs by 16 artistes including himself.

The Money Jet is scheduled for release November 29 by Reid's JR Productions. It has songs by established artistes such as Bounty Killer and I Octane, but most of the acts he assembled for the project, such as Tall Up, Fully Bad and Hard Fi Deal With, are relatively new to the game.

“Di young artiste a di future, an' once dem gi mi a song dat move mi I'm gonna put it out an' get results,” Reid told the Jamaica Observer.

Female Assist and Jet Dance by Reid are two songs on the rhythm. The latter has already serviced to sound system selectors. Bounty Killer's song on the Money Jet is My Standard while I Octane contributes Big Bike.

Tall Up, a Reid protégé from Montego Bay, does Strong Back.

Other songs on the Money Jet are Shell Down The Party by Hard Fi Deal With, a sound system selector previously known as Lizard Hype; Money Spree from Big Moah; Stack And Pile (Wada Blood) and Mek Duppy (Fully Bad).

The Money Jet is only the third project for 2019 by JR Productions, which Reid started over 30 years ago to promote his songs and those of upcoming artistes. It was preceded by his song, I Got The Sauce, and Man A Winner by his son JuJu Blood.

“This year did kinda quiet, but next year wi waan tek JR Productions to a different level,” said Reid.

— Howard Campbell