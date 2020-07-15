Jsparks's promise fulfilled
FOUR years after winning the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's Gospel Competition, singer Keneisha “Jsparks” Henry (nee Smith) has embarked on her most ambitious project to date — a five-track EP entitled The Fulfilment of Eloim's Promise .
Released on June 4, the set was self-produced on her Jsparks Music imprint.
“My heart's desire was to do an album. However, I realised that the production of an entire album all by myself could be very costly, so I reverted to doing an EP instead. The aim of the EP is to allow my audience and fans to hear what God has to say through me, in the form of music, until the album is fully completed,” she told the Jamaica Observer.
The set boasts production credits from Alexander Martin-Blanken, Jon Williams and Dwon Reid, while Henry is listed as executive producer.
The Fulfilment of Eloim's Promise comprises Prayer Warrior, Lamb's book of Life, Can He Find Five, Release What is Mine, and Salvation Free. It is available on all digital music platforms.
“The EP comprises several genres of gospel songs. There is reggae, mento, contemporary, and upbeat gospel songs, and these songs will target different people across the world,” said Henry.
While it was not an easy task, the singer lists Prayer Warrior and Salvation Free as “special”.
“I choose Prayer Warrior because it is the first song I've actually ever written in my life. This song opened many doors for my music ministry and it has many memories attached to it. I also like Salvation Free because it is an evangelistic song. It's fun, catchy, full of vibes and it shows the world that whenever you are living for Christ, you can have a lot of fun and you can actually be happy in Christ Jesus,” she said.
Henry, a past student of Spanish Town High School, also attended University College of the Caribbean as well as Jamaica Theological Seminary. She got exposed to music early as her father owned a sound system. At the 15 she surrendered her life to God and began writing gospel songs.
Her other songs are All I need is You, King of Glory, Favour and Hallelujah.
