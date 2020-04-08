Judy has Marcia in her prayers
Former I-Three, Judy Mowatt said she has not spoken to former colleague Marcia Griffiths during her time of bereavement. She, however, said she has been praying for her.
“When someone has lost a family member or close friend, it's a pain that only they can express. What I will do is pray for my friend through this. Pain has an expiration date, and until she [Marcia] arrives at that expiration date, I will continue to pray. I pray that she will eventually be able to bask in the memories that she and Bob [Andy] shared. I pray that she will go through the grieving process naturally until it has reached its expiration,” she told the Jamaica Observer.
On March 27, veteran singer Keith “Bob Andy” Anderson passed away at his St Andrew home, after a brief illness. He was 75.
In 1970, Andy and Griffiths collaborated on the popular hit Young, Gifted and Black. Andy also wrote several of Griffith's timeless hits, including Mark My Word, Feel Like Jumping, Melody Life, and Truly.
Mowatt, Griffiths, and Rita Marley were members of Bob Marley's backing vocals, the I-Three.
Mowatt said despite the fact that they haven't spoken, Griffiths knows she is always there for her.
“Marcia is in a lot of pain. I don't know what to say to her, but when someone is grieving, you have to let them know that you are there for support if they need it. Grieving is something that takes time,” she added.
