Julian Marley rides high

Singer Julian Marley has a major assignment come next month. He is the lead artiste with the first single from Contractor Music's forthcoming compilation series.

Marley contributes the track So High, which was produced by Richard Roache.

“It's great to be working with Contractor Music. The name of the song on the project is So High; it's a wicked acoustic rhythm and a good love song. We played it on the tour that we just came off. Give thanks to be a part of the album, nuff love,” said Marley in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

The compilation series is still untitled, however it is understood that it has tracks by Anthony B, Shatta Wale, Wayne Wonder, Gentleman, Morgan Heritage and Ed and Jethro Sheeran.

Marley and the current version of his father Bob Marley's former backing band The Wailers recently completed a six-week tour of Florida. The acoustic tour made stops in Delaware Beach, Orlando and Jacksonville, among other cities.

“The idea for the acoustic tour came about from doing my Instagram Live performances right by the fireside in Jamaica. That idea kinda evolved into something greater, that we started talking about. Me and Aston (Barrett Jr) said we could do something and so said, so done,” said Marley.

Marley performed songs from his 2019 Grammy nominated album As I Am as well as songs from his father's vast repertoire.

“It's a humbling experience and a great spiritual experience to be able to sing my dad's music with The Wailers and also my own songs. The fire is always carrying on with The Wailers and the shows were unique. We were spaced out between the patrons and this was the first time that either of us as artistes were able to touch the stage since last year. Just give thanks we were able to play some live music,” Marley shared.

Said Aston Barrett Jr, “The tour was such an experience that the people needed. Julian and I have come a long way and we wanna give thanks. Our aim is to spread more love and unity around the world.”

One World, the latest album by The Wailers, is nominated in the Best Reggae Album category of next week's Grammy awards.