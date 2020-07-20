June Isaacs gives donation to charity

IN an effort to keep Gregory Isaacs's memory alive, his widow, June, donated a cheque to Patricia House in Kingston last Wednesday. The reggae singer would have turned 70 on that day.

Isaacs, head of the Gregory Isaacs Foundation, was unwilling to disclose the amount. She, however, preferred to speak about honouring the singer's legacy.

“As promised, we donated part proceeds from Red Rose for Gregory concert to Patricia House... Everyone knew Gregory had his challenges and Patricia House, over the years, has been every helpful in putting lots of people's lives back on track,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Held in February, Red Rose for Gregory featured Grammy-winner Deniece Williams, veteran band Third World, Sanchez, and The Melodians.

Earlier in the day, Isaacs placed flowers on the tomb of her late husband in Dovecot Memorial Park in St Catherine.

Marva Bailey, acting manager of Patricia House, was equally elated at the foundation's gesture.

“We're very appreciate and thankful for the donation from the Gregory Isaacs Foundation, as it will assist in positively impact the lives of several people in order for them to go out and lead normal lives,” she said.

Started in 1988, Patricia House assists people suffering from drug and alcohol addiction. Gregory Isaacs battled cocaine addiction.

Born in Denham Town, west Kingston, on July 15, 1950, Isaacs made his recording debut in 1968 as Winston Sinclair, with Another Heartache. He teamed up with two other vocalists, Penroe and Bramwell, for the short-lived trio The Concords, who recorded for producers Rupie Edwards and Prince Buster.

In 1973, he and singer Errol Dunkley started the African Museum label and soon had a massive hit with My Only Lover.

His songs, including Love Is Overdue and Rumours, continue to dominate the airwaves. The singer died in 2010.

In 2016, he was posthumously awarded the Order of Distinction (officer class) by the Jamaican Government for his contribution to the country's music.