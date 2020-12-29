Justine Skye, Giveon vacation in Jamaica

American R&B singers Justine Skye and Giveon spent the Christmas holidays in Jamaica. They posted pictures of their visits to Yaaman Adventure Park and Dolphin Cove (both in St Ann) on their Instagram pages.

“Dolphin Cove was amazing. The animals there were all so beautiful, especially the dolphins and the birds. Getting to swim with the dolphins with my loved ones was such an experience. They're so sweet,” Skye commented in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Born Justine Skyers in Brooklyn, New York, Skye's parents are Jamaican. The 25-year-old is also a rapper, actress and model.

Her debut seven-track EP, Everyday Living, helped her land a deal with Atlantic Records in 2013. Her song Hard Work earned a place in the hip BET show 106 & Park's Top 10; Everyday Living peaked at number 44 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart and number 23 on the R&B Albums Chart.

Skye released the album Emotionally Unavailable in 2015, which fared well in R&B circles. In 2016, she left Atlantic and signed to Roc Nation and Republic Records. She left Roc Nation in 2019, and is currently working on an album with Timbaland's Mosley Music Group.

“I'm getting ready to release the first single off my album that Timbaland produced. We started working on it and met for the first time during the pandemic. Due to the current state of the world, we had nothing but space and time to create this magic. That is also the title of the album,” said Skye.

Giveon (real name Giveon Dezmann Evans) is from Long Beach, California. Earlier this year, he scored a Billboard Hot 100 hit single with Drake on Chicago Freestyle which peaked at number 10 in the United Kingdom, where it has been certified silver for sales of more than 200,000 units.

His debut EP, Take Time, was released in March and is nominated for Best R&B Album at next month's Grammy Awards. When It's All Said and Done, an EP Giveon released in October, reached number 93 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart and number 45 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

His hits include Stuck on You, Still Your Best, Last Time and Like I Want You.