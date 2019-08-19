K'Coneil goes for finesse, style

UNITED States-based, Jamaican singer K'Coneil recently completed a five-day promotional visit to the island for his latest single Finesse and Style . He believes it is necessary for his music to resonate with his homelanders.

“Jamaica is the launching ground for dancehall and reggae music; therefore, it's very necessary for people at home to know the music and be familiar with the artiste as it brings authenticity to the music when it's supported by the Jamaican home community,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

He was in the island on August 11 to 16.

Released on August 2, Finesse and Style was produced by Billboard-charting producer Track Starr.

Touted to be a huge crossover hit, the catchy single brings a new-school vibe to an old-school bounce and pays homage to dancehall's great, Supercat. The video was produced by K'Coneil and directed by Edwin Escobar.

“The Supercat reference came about due to someone saying I look like his son; so since I am actually a fan of his music, I felt it was a great idea to pay homage to Supercat with the “young don dada” concept as he was the Don Dada back in the day,” said K'Coneil.

Currently residing in the United States, K'Coneil (given name K'Coneil Barron) was born in the Granville community of Montego Bay. He has recorded secular and gospel songs since starting his career as a teenager at Cornwall College where he played daCosta Cup football.

He continued to record while attending Nyack College in New York where he earned a degree in finance.

His songs include Hot Like You, Feel So Right, Loving You Right, and Bodi.