K'Neil Ablaze takes aim at careless dads
K'Neil Ablaze is using his latest single, Best Father , to 'wake up' irresponsible fathers. He believes their actions have left youths without positive male role models.
He said he was spurned to pen the song after reading an article in a magazine.
“The findings [in the article] were startling as it states that absentee fathers are the leading cause of several worldwide problems — including poverty, incest, drug abuse and teenage pregnancy,” said the singer.
The artiste explained that many youths, having received no love and attention from their fathers, leave their homes in search of a better life. However, many find themselves joining gangs.
Released last December, Best Father is on the Baby Ace imprint.
Research done in the United States and in the Caribbean indicates that fatherless children are 11 times more likely to display violent behaviour, nine times more likely to run away from home, twice as likely to drop out of school, nine times more likely to become gang members, and more than twice as likely to experience teen pregnancies.
K'Neil Ablaze (given name Kenneil Redwood) was born in Kingston and attended Calabar High School.
“I would be the leader of a group of singers and deejays who took the bus from Half-Way-Tree to Spanish Town five days a week, Mondays to Fridays. Everyone had their own lyrics and we did not disturb passengers because they knew we were providing good, wholesome entertainment,” he said.
He migrated to Montserrat in 2010. Seven years later, he migrated to the United States.
His other songs include Pay Day, Raise, Stop Cheat, Montserratian, and Stop Tell Lie.
