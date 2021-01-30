K-Sling keeps on pushing ahead

Up-and-coming deejay K-Sling is advising young artistes who are still awaiting their big break not to give up with his latest single Never Cry Cree .

“Don't ever give up on your dreams. Never lay down your bungles and give up. If you stumble five times regain your strength, get up and move on to your goals,” he said.

Never Cry Cree is produced by Prince I - Rae Entertainment and will be released on all digital platforms today.

K-Sling said he has been awaiting his big break more that a decade.

“I did a demo tape of a song called Usain Strikes, following Bolt's gold medal win at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, and recieved two television interviews virtually back to back. One of the island's mobile network providers was very interested in the song and wanted a solid production but I didn't have the funds, and several producers refused to mix the song without being paid. So, I missed out on what could be a great opportunity,” he said.

A former Jonathan Grant High student, K-Sling (given name Keron Rowe) recorded his first song, Rain A Fall, on the Anthony Records label (2016). His other songs include Turn Me On ft KD Sound System from Netherlands (2018), Money Dream, Take Me Home, Affi Cum Back (2019), and Expensive Whine, Hands Up (2020). He has done a remix titled Apocalytic Wine with OBLXZ, a Swedish platinum-selling artiste.

He has also performed 0n Galiday Bounce on Linstead, St Catherine, and Trelawny Ulster Spring annual concert.