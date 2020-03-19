Kabaka, Protoje reschedule tours

THE novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the resulting global restriction on mass gatherings continue to have an effect on international tours and performances by local reggae acts.

Protoje and Kabaka Pyramid have indicated that their spring tours have been postponed in a bid to contain the spread of the disease, now classified as a pandemic.

For Kabaka Pyramid, his United States tour should have started today in Arcata, California, and end on April 23 in St Augustine, Florida.

“We will be working with promoters and venues to reschedule ASAP and encourage all to stay safe and support one another in these uncertain times,” a statement posted on the artiste's Instagram page read.

The stops on the tour included: Cave Junction in Oregon; Berkley, Santa Cruz, Morra Bay, Fresno, and Pomona in California; Phoenix, Arizona; Park City, Utah; Denver and Boulder in Colorado; and two stops in Austin, Texas.

Protoje has also announced the postponement of his tour of Europe and the United Kingdom.

“It is with great regret that we announce the postponement of our European and UK tour that was due to commence on April 8 and end on May 3.”

“Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, the changing nature of travel policies and strict rules on social gathering in many countries, this is the best course of action to protect the safety of our fans, crew and venue staff. Plans to reschedule are underway and details will be released as soon as possible,” Protoje posted on his website.

Meanwhile, fellow artiste Jesse Royal is yet to state whether his Natty Pablo Tour 2020 Part 1 was set for March 21 to April 22.

The tour of the United States was in support of his latest single Natty Pablo and stops would have included St Petersburg, Florida; Hamilton, New York; Denver. Colorado; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Las Vegas, Nevada; Tempe, Arizona; as well as Oakland, Stateline and Los Angeles in California.