Kabaka's Quarantine

By the end of this COVID-19 pandemic, Jamaican artistes would have composed a full soundtrack to the global crisis. One of the tracks which made it out the gates very early is Quarantine, featuring Kabaka Pyramid and Christopher Martin.

The genesis of the song came from Kabaka Pyramid who had been sent a rhythm by an associate. He shared it with a friend who came up with a hook which immediate caught his ear.

“Before all this coronavirus thing get so intense, we were in a recording session at Tuff Gong and Abi (Manager Abishai Hoilett) said: 'Chris Martin woulda sound really good singing the chorus on this'. We all agreed and sent off our recordings to Chris for him to listen. That was a Thursday and by Saturday, Chris sent us back his tracks and we realise this was really great stuff.”

Quarantine shows the sexy side of being isolated with that special someone. Produced by Craig “Grizzle” Higgins and written by Kabaka Pyramid, King Mas (Glenford Prospere) and Martin, the song is released by Bebble Rock Music and Ghetto Youths International.

“This is just something light for the people to listen to at a time when there is so much heavy news and sadness all around. When you are on lockdown at home just think about more of the romantic side and the fun you can have while under quarantine,” Kabaka Pyramid continued.

Like all involved in the entertainment fraternity worldwide, Kabaka Pyramid has been directly affected by the pandemic. He was forced to cancel his spring tour of the United States which was set to commence in March and last for four weeks. The stops on the tour included: Arcata, California and Cave Junction in Oregon; Berkley, Santa Cruz, Morra Bay, Fresno, and Pomona in California; Phoenix, Arizona; Park City, Utah; Denver and Boulder in Colorado; as well as two stops in Austin, Texas, before ending in St Augustine, Florida.

“This is certainly a difficult time for me. As you know touring provides a major part of our income and I have not been on the road since the end of September last year...So I have been really forced to depend on the royalty statement and the live shows in-between. But now with COVID-19, we all just have to stay at home. It really is not a problem for me as I am a stay-home person generally. I have a home studio and so everything I need is at home, so it isn't really an issue for me,” he said

Kabaka Pyramid is urging his fellow Jamaicans to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus by following the guidelines which have been set out by observing social distancing, washing hands and by staying informed.

“We all know what to do and I just encourage everybody to make the right decisions. Don't be overcome by fear. We live in a social media age and that allows for the spread of all kinds of wrong information. We know it's a pandemic but down allow it to result in 'dem panic'. Also use this time to indulge in some self care, and focus on some of the things you have been letting slide over the year. For me, I am making some more riddims and focusing on the production side. Since I now have more time on my hands I am seeing the difference in my work,” he told the Jamaica Observer.