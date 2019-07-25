Kabbalist resonates in Trinidad & Tobago

IT has been nearly 30 years since Kabbalist recorded his first song, Who Say Jah Jah Dead , at Phillip Smart's HC&F Recording Studio in Long Island, New York. Popular in Big Apple sound system circles, the single still enjoys radio rotation in unlikely Trinidad and Tobago.

Kabbalist was known as Drunken Master in 1990 when he cut Who Say Jah Jah Dead, co-produced by Smart and Sydney Mills of Steel Pulse fame. While attending dances in Jamaican-strong boroughs, he heard the song frequently on 'sounds' like Third World.

He was aware of Who Say Jah Jah Dead's prowess in T&T, but not the extent of its impact in the soca-mad country.

“Somebody told me about that long ago but I never really believed it, but last Saturday night I got to hear it for myself,” Kabbalist told the Jamaica Observer.

Jason “DJ Sugar” Valley is a veteran disc jockey in Trinidad who operates Fete Nation HD Radio in central Trinidad. He remembers first playing Who Say Jah Jah Dead in 1993 when he was a host at 98.9 FM.

“That tune created mad waves throughout radio world, every disc jockey had to have that song. The rhythm, the content was and is on point,” DJ Sugar told the Jamaica Observer.

He added that Who Say Jah Jah Dead remains a favourite on T&T mainstream stations such as 96.1 FM, Red 96.7 FM, BOOM Champions 94.1 FM, 104.1 FM and Radio Slam.

“They all have old school segments during the daily shifts. And Who Say Jah Jah Dead is mostly played relative to the current times we live in. Murders, deaths, gangs, youths being led astray,” he explained. “This tune give all the ingredients towards the times.”

Born Paul Ferguson, Kabbalist grew up in Spring Village, St Catherine, and migrated to the United States in the early 1980s. His recording career began at Smart's studio, arguably the hottest location for dancehall/reggae in New York during the 1990s, having produced hit songs by Shaggy, Rayvon, Red Fox and Super Cat.

As Drunken Master, Kabbalist admits he lacked his contemporaries' drive to succeed.

“At the time I wasn't really focused on music. Wi used to jus' do a thing,” he said.

He had a moniker change in 1997 after becoming a student of Kabbalah, the Jewish discipline. His songs since then include Catwalk and a cover of Gregory Isaacs' Rumours.

Kabbalist has never been to Trinidad and Tobago but hopes to change that by capitalising on Who Say Jah Jah Dead's popularity, with performances in the twin-island country.