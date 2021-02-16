Kalpee does feel-good set

In September 2019, singer Kalpee was in a life-threatening motor accident in his native Trinidad. After many rounds of therapy, he was back to making music which he credits for completing his recovery.

Last month saw the release of Feel Good Vol 1 (Stripped Sessions), an acoustic edition of his EP, Feel Good Playlist Vol 1, which was released in October by Absolute Label Services.

The first release from the unplugged project is Climb which revisits a painful period in Kalpee's life. It is done with Freetown Collective, a Trinidadian duo comprising Muhammad Muwakil and Lou Lyons.

“ Climb was actually the first song I wrote after my car accident, this was like therapy for me. Freetown Collective and I linked up at their studio in Port of Spain and the process started with conversations about life and our individual struggles, so it's very reflective of where we were at during those points in our lives,” Kalpee told the Jamaica Observer. “This song is a reminder, that even though the journey gets harder with every climb, there is no one more ready for it than you are.”

Kalpee suffered extensive injuries from the accident including 10 broken ribs, a damaged liver and having his spleen removed.

After overcoming bouts of depression, he found solace in music.

“I went through a tough time after that accident. Not really being able to walk or sing put me in a low place mentally where for the first time ever, I didn't even wanna listen to music. Then one day in particular I remember just deciding to listen to some demos I had been working on prior to the accident and Wherever You Are came on. This is why I truly believe music is energy. The positivity that I felt at the time of writing that track resonated with me and gave me so much hope that it completely switched my mindset,” said Kalpee.

Wherever You Are, a collaboration with fellow “Trini” Jimmy October, was released in November 2019.

Kalpee was born Christian Kalpee in Canada to Trinidadian parents. He grew up in central Trinidad where he developed an appreciation for classic calypso and soca.

No One, a pop single released in 2017, is his most successful single to date. Feel Good Playlist Vol 1 includes Gimme de Ting, a retro soca track released last August.