Kalpee One More Night

MANY acts from the eastern Caribbean are wary of being tagged 'island artistes' but Trinidadian singer Kalpee proudly wears his country's calypso/soca culture on his sleeve.

His new song, One More Night (Gimme de Thing), is a blend of those sounds. It is the lead single from his upcoming EP, Feel Good Playlist Vol 1, released by Absolute Label Services.

The song is a big contrast to No One, a pop hit the Canadian-born Kalpee had in 2017.

“At that stage of my life I was signed to Sony and went to Sweden where I was doing a lot of experimenting. Now, I'm trying to find a sound. One of my intentions is for people to take my music and vibe to it,” he told Jamaica Observer.

Kalpee, 27, played the West African guitar intro to Gimme de Thing while it's old-school calypso bass is courtesy of Donald Daharu.

“I wanted a bass line like Sugar Bum Bum, the things my family listened to,” said Kalpee.

Sugar Bum Bum is one of many hit songs by Lord Kitchener, the Trinidadian calypso legend. He was among the artistes Christian Kalpee (his real name) was weaned on in his hometown of Chaguanas, a town in central Trinidad. The Mighty Sparrow, another titan, and soca band Krosfyah were other favourites.

Co-produced by Kalpee and Michael Montano, No One was picked up by Sony Dubai and turned out to be a respectable seller. Last year his first EP, Home, was released by British company FVP Global, just months after he was involved in a life-threatening auto accident.

As much as he appreciates his homeland's music and culture Kalpee hopes to broaden its appeal, similar to what Jamaican dancehall and roots artistes have done.

“The thinking in Trinidad is music stops when carnival is over. I respect what guys like Protoje do...they're always promoting their music. I'm trying to take pages from Jamaica's book and take it to Trinidad,” he said.