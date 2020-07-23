Kananjah does it for Selassie I

Kananjah is upset that the local Rastafari community has been mum on the destruction of a statue of Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie in south London last month.

“The silence is deafening from the Rastafari community, but I am here to burn a fire on all forms of downpression,” said the artiste, whose real name is Yeshua Mut.

“I believe it is just some misguided people who did this terrible act,” he continued.

In June, a mob of up to 100 people pulled down Selassie's statue, which had stood in Cannizaro Park, Wimbledon, since 1936.The statue was sculpted by Hilda Seligman, while he stayed with her family, and later erected in Cannizaro Park.

“The Emperor lived in Wimbledon while in exile following the Italian invasion of Ethiopia so this statue has historic significance, so this is a wicked act that must be condemned,” Kananjah said.

The singjay is releasing a single called Selassie I Bio, an autobiographical chronicling of the life and influence of HIM Haile Selassie. It is self-produced on his Abba-Taqel label and slated for release today, the 128th birthday of Haile Selassie.

“This is a powerful song that portrays the full glory of His Majesty Haile Selassie, the conquering lion of the tribe of Judah, from his birth to his victory against Italy, a true story of his life,” Kananjah said.

Haile Selassie was the Emperor of Ethiopia from 1930 to 1974. He is revered as the returned Messiah by several sects of Rastafari. He visited Jamaica on April 21, 1966. He was assassinated on August 27, 1975.

Born in Spanish Town, Kananjah fell in love with music at an early age.

In 1996, he migrated to England. He recorded his first official single, Natural And Simple, in 2006.