Kanye queries

KANYE West's compliance to Jamaica's COVID-19 protocols, including the mandatory 14-day quarantine period, came up for discussion at a virtual media briefing hosted by Prime Minister Andrew Holness at Jamaica House in St Andrew on Tuesday.

The American rapper visited the island by private jet for a few days last week. He posted a photo of himself at Buju Banton's Gargamel Studio in Kingston.

West, who was not wearing a mask, captioned the image: 'GREATNESS IN THE MAKING'.

“My understanding is that the international artiste visited Jamaica a few days ago and he visited the resilient corridor... He stayed at a hotel in the resilient corridor and he asked for permission to be able to travel outside of curfew hours, because of his travel arrangements. That permission was given,” said Holness in his address.

The “resilient corridor” is a stretch of road from Negril through Port Antonio on Jamaica's north coast.

“My understanding was that he would have visited Buju Banton's studio. The circumstances around that would have to be thoroughly investigated. I don't have the details around that, as to whether or not permission was given; how that was arranged? Whether or not protocols were observed? The pictures shared on social media would have shown the international artiste and our beloved Buju Banton in studio presumably without wearing a mask,” said Holness.

West also made a stop at the popular Plantation Smokehouse in St Ann. Two pictures from that visit were posted on the eatery's Instagram page. The rapper was also pictured without a mask.

Meanwhile, Holness reiterated that the curfew — which runs from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am — will continue until October 7.

Persons 70 years old and over are still required to remain at home and restrictions on funerals, entertainment events, burials, and public gatherings will continue.

As of yesterday, 5,143 people in Jamaica tested positive for COVID-19, while 70 deaths have been recorded.