Kartel collab for Tashina

Dancehall artiste Tashina McKenzie realised a teenage dream when she finally landed a collaboration with her dancehall idol Vybz Kartel.

“Imagine, being a die-hearted Gaza fan and bussing blanks for Vybz Kartel's bad man song and a bubble to the gal song dem since I was a teenager, so just imagine how mi feel to be able to bubble pon my own song with the Worl' Boss himself. This is a real dream come true,” Tashina said.

The single, entitled Best Love Ever, which is accompanied with an official music video, was released on the JB Productions label.

Mckenzie has been working towards this goal in her musical career. In March this year she signalled her intentions when she collaborated with dancehall youngblood Intence on Confessions.

Then she raised eyebrows with Don't Test Me on the new Skool rhythm alongside Vybz Kartel, Sikka Rhymes, I Octane, Teejay and newcomer JB.

Vybz Kartel himself appeared to endorse the song with a post on his Instagram page.

“The video is blowing up all over IG, VEVO, and YouTube. My followers are going up, JB Productions is sending my career to the universe,” said Tashina, who is presently in the US, doing some hip-hop collaborations with Florida-based rappers.

Other songs to look out for include Inna the Shower, Pretty Pretty, and Independent, all of which have been released on the JB Productions label.

“I plan to release an EP later this year which will include dancehall as well as cultural reggae songs, such as I Rise, with a UK-based producer. I have a collaboration with Queen Ifrica, and one with Sizzla as well, so those songs will be on my EP,” she said.