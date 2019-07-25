Kash banks on the good weed

Up-and-coming deejay Kash is extolling the virtues of marijuana in his latest single Good Weed , which features Chronic Law.

The song, produced by Dunwell Records, was released earlier this week.

“The song was Chronic Law idea. The inspiration is just spend you money buy good weed if you a real smoker, so you will get the feeling and the right meds from it,” said Kash, 19.

Jamaica has seen a radical change in its approach to marijuana in recent years. In 2014 when the Jamaican government announced plans to ease restrictions on ganja use several entertainers applauded the move.

Kash feels the government can do more in creating the framework to extract the medicinal and economic benefits from the plant.

“It can make rope, clothes, shoes, and it's a great medicinal plant. The government can do more and tap into the economic benefits of the the plant, which was once outlawed,” he told Jamaica Observer.

Kash (given name Kasheme Ingram) is a graduate of Edith Dalton James High in Kingston. He used dancehall music as therapy when he lost his brother to gun violence at 17.

“The only way is to push my anger and pain into my music to help my family to come out the struggles,” he said.

He grew up in New Haven in Kingston with his grandmother, and when she passed away, he relocated to Drewsland to live with his cousins. He began to focus more on music, penning his first single about his grandma's and big brother's passing titled Oh Lord in early 2018.

Other producers began to send beats his way including Attomatic Records for whom Kash recorded Winning and another song, Sky Meds, for Swaaga Records.

“Right now, I am coming to take my place in dancehall,” he said.