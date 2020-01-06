Kashief calls for Justice

US-based reggae singer Kashief Lindo released a new EP dubbed Justice: A Conscious Journey, designed to spark a conversation about social inequities.

“The EP will be officially released on January 12 on iTunes. All the songs ah deal with Justice. This is a conscious journey, 'cause this is the start of a series of EPs that HeavyBeat will be releasing with that sort of theme. I have found that social commentary about social issues is sorely lacking in our reggae music today. The EP was sent to a few people, and the response has been great from everyone so far,” Lindo told the Jamaica Observer.

“People have lost their way, lost themselves; in the media; You see all sorts of stupidity worldwide. You would have thought that evolution would have led to unity. This EP is a step in the right direction, songs like I Want Justice, this is what we will be pushing in our own way and see if others will follow this lead, there are problems we cannot ignore.

How can a baby die from malnutrition in Africa and no one cares? That is like a sinister plan, a learned response to ignore other people's plight. We have to change that, change hearts, lead the lost back to justice and peace and love, and brotherly love,” he continued.

One of the standout songs on the six-song EP is Till Dem Bun Down the House, a son looking at controversial police shootings involving blacks in the US. The tracklisting also includes I Want Justice, True, How Long, Buff Baff', and Just Another Question.

Lindo is the song of legendary producer Willie Lindo, principal of HeavyBeat Records.

Hit songs like First Cut and Hard Times in 1993 built up a loyal following for the younger Lindo.

In 2012 he released A Reggae Tribute To Michael Jackson, featuring 18 reggae cover versions of Jackson's songs, with contributions from Robbie Shakespeare and Robbie Lyn.

In recent years Lindo has become a senior member of his father's HeavyBeat Records, working on songs by rocksteady greats The Melodians among others.

HeavyBeat Records is an independent label that has carved out a reputation for punching above its weight, producing solid reggae gems such as Beres Hammond's What One Dance Can Do, classics such as Dennis Brown's Inseparable, and timeless anthems like I Wanna Wake Up With You by Boris Gardiner.