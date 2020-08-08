Katta Warrior back to make his name

After failing to get a hit song in his first crack at the music business 25 years ago, singjay Katta Warrior gave up and tried his hand at being a jockey. But he soon found out that the Sport of Kings was not an easy task.

“Yuh haffi sleep inna stall an' get up early...it didn't work out so good,” he joked.

Katta Warrior returned to music and is still searching for that elusive hit song. He thinks he has it in No Not at All which is from Fresh Souls in Reggae, a compilation album recently released by Lion And Lioness Productions.

According to Katta Warrior, “People tell mi sey dis a one hit chune.”

Fresh Souls in Reggae is produced by Milton Blake, who like Katta Warrior, is from Central Village in St Catherine. Ricky Lova, Survivalist and Sparticus, other artistes on the set, also hail from Central Village.

Katta Warrior (born Nathaniel Daley) was introduced to music through sound systems in nearby Spanish Town. He began his recording career in the late 1980s with producer Black Scorpio for whom he did a handful of songs including Old Time Talk and Dancehall Great.

Since his brief fling with thoroughbred racing, he has released several self-produced singles.

Fresh Souls in Reggae has nine songs, each done on the Lecturer rhythm.

— HC