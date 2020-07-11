Kayla's up in her Feelings
Growing up as a teenager, former Magnum King and Queen of the Dancehall runner-up Kayla Di Diva was always around music. Both her grandfathers were owners of sound systems, Platinum Mix and Echo One, respectively.
“I was always around music so from an early age the inspiration to pursue music was developed,” she told the Jamaica Observer. “Music is my escape that's where I express my sadness and joy.”
In 2012, she set out to follow her musical aspirations and entered the Magnum-promoted televised competition. She never regretted an experience.
“My experience on Magnum was awesome even though it had its challenges. I learnt a lot about how to work on my craft as an artiste. Nothing comes easy and I had to do the footwork, which included late night studio sessions, and campaigning but it was worth it. I gained a lot of exposure, I did a promotional tour in the United Kingdom and the United States and I also did collaborations with artistes like Mr Lexx, Gaza Maxwell and Turbulence,” said Kayla Di Lyrical Diva.
Feelings is the name of her latest single, released a few months ago. Star Quality Records and Flava Mix Records produced the song.
“The song originally came about during a conversation with a female friend. She was telling me how head over heels she was about a guy. I came to find out it was the same guy that had me feeling the same type of way, so based on how my friend was telling me how she was feeling. I didn't want to hurt her feelings so I ended it with him by hurting his feelings”, Kayla explained.
Kayla Di Lyrical Diva (given name Kayan Mitchell) is originally from Prospect in St Thomas. She currently resides in Hartford, Connecticut.
Among the producers that the deejay has done work with are Frenz For Real, Jam2 Productions, Top Lane Records, Global Music and Kirk Junior Records.
