Keeping the Bond

FOR a second time, No Time To Die — the latest instalment in the James Bond franchise — had its release date pushed back due to the negative effects COVID-19 was having on global box offices.

And, despite the one-year wait, at least one Jamaican is still pumped up to see the film when it premieres locally — Eustas “Piggy” Lindsay, owner of Piggy's Jerk Centre in Port Antonio, Portland.

“I was looking forward to watching the movie this year, but I have to wait. I hope I see myself in there. It's been adjusted for release next year, I'm not disappointed as I know what is going on across the world. Is COVID cause it to set back so I couldn't be disappointed with that. I wanted to see it, but if I have to wait, I have to wait,” Lindsay told the Jamaica Observer.

Segments of No Time To Die were shot on location in Portland and sections of the Corporate Area. It is scheduled to open globally on April 2, 2021. Initially, it was set to open in April 2020 but was pushed back to November. It was one of the first Hollywood films to abandon its release before cinemas in the US shut down in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, stars Daniel Craig as 007, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, as well as Lashana Lynch and Naomie Harris, whom are of Jamaican parentage. Principal filming began on April 28 last year in Port Antonio.

A scene in movie was shot a Piggy's, a landmark jerk centre in Portland.

According to Lindsay, Craig and members of the crew ate at his eatery.

On September 26, last year, however, the business was razed by fire. Lindsay said the crew members rallied to his assistance.

“The assistance was very good, very, very good. I got some money from the James Bond movie persons and I took it to purchase some items to reopen... They heard about the fire and gave some help. I am told there is more to come, but because of the situation with the COVID that has been delayed and I understand,” he said.

“I've spoken to Craig one or two times and I understand that he is the one who caused me to get the help. The business has been picking up and I have painted up for the Christmas,” he added.