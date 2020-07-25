Kempo begins First Chapter

UP-AND-COMING singjay Kempo believes he has what it takes to become one of the biggest entertainers in Jamaica.

“I definitely will become a prominent reggae/dancehall entertainer,and I strongly believe this. I have all the ammunition required to consistently represent our culture and beliefs through our music — I am a very passionate individual. I'm a people person and with my work ethic I definitely will be making my mark in the industry,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The artiste — whose given name is Kemarly Lindo — is a past student of Bethlehem Moravian College. However, he realised his interest in music at a young age.

“I actually realised my passion for music when it became impossible for me to stop writing and listening lyrics; by age 11 I was already writing my own lyrics. I remember listening to Ini Kamoze every single day to perfect my vocals. From that point on I fell in love with the art,” he added.

Kempo is currently promoting his most recent album, First Chapter. Produced by Sunny Islands Records, the 15-track project was released on May 15.

The body of work is a fusion of reggae and dancehall and features only brand new tracks including Loyal, Counterfeit, 876 Hovah, Concept and Letter to My Future Self.

In 2017 he released a 10-track EP called Gong Guru.

He says his latest album showcases multiple differences.

“The album, First Chapter, is way different. The message, melodies the lyrical compositions express a lot of growth plus knowledge, compared to the last EP that was dropped,” the singjay said.

The Montegonian hopes to collaborate with more seasoned artistes in the future.

“It is my dream to collaborate with a few established acts like Ini Kamoze, due to the fact that he is the reason I decided to express my feelings, thoughts and ideas through music. I learned his compelling ways of swinging his vocals, and he is a true definition of a legend in my eyes. Chronixx is another individual I would really appreciate doing some work with [as] I felt very close to his message and his struggles as well,” Kempo said.