Kenya receives the Cure
A Kenyan show promoter has described Jah Cure's July 6 show in Nairobi as “the biggest concert Kenya ever seen in over 15 years”. The singer was headliner for Umoja Splash Festival which took place at Uhuru Gardens in the East African country's capital.
According to the promoter, Kenya Don, Jah Cure performed for over two hours despite sound problems, and was a hit with over 10,000 fans.
“He dropped hit after hit,” said Kenya Don, who has staged shows featuring Jamaican artistes in his homeland since 2004.
He and Thomas Kwaka, an assistant to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, were co-promoters of the event which also had several homegrown acts. It was the first in a series of shows to promote unity between Kenya's fractious tribes.
Umoja Splash Festival was attended by Nairobi's governor, Mike Sonko, members of parliament and private sector leaders.
It was Jah Cure's second time performing in Kenya which is a popular spot for dancehall/reggae in Africa. His first time there was in 2012.
Kenya Don told the Jamaica Observer that the next show in the Umoja series is scheduled for October and will feature another top Jamaican artiste. He said the approximate date, location, and artiste will be announced soon.
— Howard Campbell
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy