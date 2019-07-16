Kenya receives the Cure

A Kenyan show promoter has described Jah Cure's July 6 show in Nairobi as “the biggest concert Kenya ever seen in over 15 years”. The singer was headliner for Umoja Splash Festival which took place at Uhuru Gardens in the East African country's capital.

According to the promoter, Kenya Don, Jah Cure performed for over two hours despite sound problems, and was a hit with over 10,000 fans.

“He dropped hit after hit,” said Kenya Don, who has staged shows featuring Jamaican artistes in his homeland since 2004.

He and Thomas Kwaka, an assistant to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, were co-promoters of the event which also had several homegrown acts. It was the first in a series of shows to promote unity between Kenya's fractious tribes.

Umoja Splash Festival was attended by Nairobi's governor, Mike Sonko, members of parliament and private sector leaders.

It was Jah Cure's second time performing in Kenya which is a popular spot for dancehall/reggae in Africa. His first time there was in 2012.

Kenya Don told the Jamaica Observer that the next show in the Umoja series is scheduled for October and will feature another top Jamaican artiste. He said the approximate date, location, and artiste will be announced soon.

— Howard Campbell