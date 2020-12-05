Kerone finds his roots

Kerone is seeking to make his mark in the local music industry. The Canadian-born singer is currently in the island to get closer to his Jamaican roots and establish his place in the music industry.

“I have a Jamaican and Guyanese background as a performing artiste and this also extends to my musical sound as a musician, so being in Jamaica right now is an exciting time for me creatively,” he said.

His father was born in Jamaica and he has never stayed far from his roots.

“I am setting up a studio in Rockfort as I am also an engineer. I want to also record local artistes and distribute their music internationally,” the artiste, whose real name is Kerone Minto, said.

In July 2019, Kerone released his debut eight-track project Emperor's Cloud on his own Kerone Music label. Now, he is planning to release another project in 2021.

“Jamaican music will always be the sound of choice, but only as a foundation. I intend to bring melodies and much more substance to reggae music leading the way to a bright future,” Kerone said.

Since the beginning of his musical career in 2017, Kerone has won over the hearts of music lovers. He has been making dozens of appearances in cities like Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal, appearing on events such Ottawa Reggae Festival, Canjam Festival in Toronto, Super X, Ottawa and others.

Kerone's musical career has earned the admiration and affection of countless fans in Montreal. Born and raised in Quebec, Kerone has never forgotten the musical roots and vibes, conscious words, and melodic rhythms of his homeland.

Some of the songs he is known for are Hot, and Highest Level.