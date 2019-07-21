Keshan killed in Old Harbour

Police have confirmed that entertainer Keshan was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Sharper Lane, Old Harbour, St Catherine.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer, Constable G Ingram of the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the 24-year-old, whose given name is Keneisha Brown, was involved in a brawl with a licensed firearm holder that quickly turned fatal.

“An altercation ensued between her and a gentleman when she began stoning his vehicle, after which she stabbed him three times, and he shot her one time to the upper body. They were both taken to the hospital, where she succumbed and he's currently under police watch, receiving treatment and is expected to give an official statement,” he said.

The 2010 Old Harbour High School graduate always had a passion for music and had hoped to make it big time.

“I want to go as far as possible with my career... like a Lady Saw or a Beyoncé. I want my career to reach an international level,” she told the Observer in a 2015 interview.

Since her debut in 2013, she has released hits such as Bubble Up Your Body, Don't Lie, Kill or Die, and The Goods featuring incarcerated Vybz Kartel.