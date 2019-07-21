Keshan killed in Old Harbour
Police have confirmed that entertainer Keshan was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Sharper Lane, Old Harbour, St Catherine.
Speaking to the Jamaica Observer, Constable G Ingram of the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the 24-year-old, whose given name is Keneisha Brown, was involved in a brawl with a licensed firearm holder that quickly turned fatal.
“An altercation ensued between her and a gentleman when she began stoning his vehicle, after which she stabbed him three times, and he shot her one time to the upper body. They were both taken to the hospital, where she succumbed and he's currently under police watch, receiving treatment and is expected to give an official statement,” he said.
The 2010 Old Harbour High School graduate always had a passion for music and had hoped to make it big time.
“I want to go as far as possible with my career... like a Lady Saw or a Beyoncé. I want my career to reach an international level,” she told the Observer in a 2015 interview.
Since her debut in 2013, she has released hits such as Bubble Up Your Body, Don't Lie, Kill or Die, and The Goods featuring incarcerated Vybz Kartel.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy