Kevin Famous 'powers' ahead

Kevin Famous says he is guided by the statement: “You must expect great things of yourself, before you can do them”. The on-the-rise deejay said, however, it is hard work.

He is pushing his recent release Powerful on the White Line/Chasema imprint.

“God knows I have been doing the work and I am hoping that the dancehall fans will accept that and understand the message that I am sending through this song,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“It is a slang that I created, or a talk meaning something both strong and positive: Whatever you are going after, you have to go with a positive mindset and the word powerful was just what I was looking for,” he continued.

For the past few weeks, he has been on a mission meeting promoters and selectors in an effort to push the song.

“It's very catchy and it is going very well in the streets and a favourite of the dance groups. It has been having a powerful impact on the dancehall fans, because it is a positive song for all people who believe in themselves,” Famous said.

“It carries a positive message and an energy which the youths can relate too,” he continued, adding it was co-written with dancehall artiste Point Zero.

Between his promotional work, Kevin Famous has also been working on a number of other songs with which he expects to continue his forward march into the charts and earn him gigs on shows during the summer.

His other releases include Mankind (Ghettoi Life label) and Journey (Category 5 imprint).