Kevin Famous 'powers' ahead
Kevin Famous says he is guided by the statement: “You must expect great things of yourself, before you can do them”. The on-the-rise deejay said, however, it is hard work.
He is pushing his recent release Powerful on the White Line/Chasema imprint.
“God knows I have been doing the work and I am hoping that the dancehall fans will accept that and understand the message that I am sending through this song,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
“It is a slang that I created, or a talk meaning something both strong and positive: Whatever you are going after, you have to go with a positive mindset and the word powerful was just what I was looking for,” he continued.
For the past few weeks, he has been on a mission meeting promoters and selectors in an effort to push the song.
“It's very catchy and it is going very well in the streets and a favourite of the dance groups. It has been having a powerful impact on the dancehall fans, because it is a positive song for all people who believe in themselves,” Famous said.
“It carries a positive message and an energy which the youths can relate too,” he continued, adding it was co-written with dancehall artiste Point Zero.
Between his promotional work, Kevin Famous has also been working on a number of other songs with which he expects to continue his forward march into the charts and earn him gigs on shows during the summer.
His other releases include Mankind (Ghettoi Life label) and Journey (Category 5 imprint).
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy