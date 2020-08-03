Kevin Heath keeps his eyes on the prize

Gospel singer Kevin Heath is seeking to encourage others experiencing hardships through his latest single Watch The Finish .

“I know that I'm not perfect. I have failed many times and had to pick myself up again, but I always knew that my situation wasn't the end of the road. That's why I say to people: 'Be careful what you say to me in the race, because that's not the end.' I'm gonna rise up and come back even stronger, and that was the whole inspiration when I wrote that song,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by gospel singer Jermaine Edwards, Watch The Finish was initially released in 2018. However, its accompanying music video was premiered last Friday and is generating a renewed buzz.

Hailing from St Elizabeth, Heath found himself on the streets at 12. He spent much of his formative years moving from one place of safety to another.

In 2012, he entered and emerged victorious in the Gospel Song Festival in the Cayman Islands. This was the beginning of a new journey.

“I always had the passion, but after this competition I decided to pursue it professionally. I produce good music for everybody to uplift them… I'm not partial when it comes to who listens to my songs or who I make music for,” he said.

Today, Heath also provides mentorship for troubled youth in Homestead, St Catherine.

“I want to impact the world. I want to impact parent-child relationships that are broken, I want the elderly to respect the youth again and vice versa, and overall I just want to spread a message of love and continue doing the will of God,” said Heath.

“I don't usually watch what anybody else is doing. I reach who want to be reached. I stay in my own lane and do the will of God and inspire those who are willing to listen to my message of positivity,” he continued.

He is known for other songs like I Am Free, Lord You Know, Arms Around Me featuring Clifford "Fyah" Henry, and covered Roof Up Above Me. All were produced by Dwayne Euter.