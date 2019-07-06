KG Dot soars with GOOD BODY

With the positive response to his new single, Body Good , KG Dot feels he is well on his way to becoming a household name.

“The reception of the song has been outstanding. I have been getting a lot of great response from fans, people saying stuff like: 'Great party vibes, interesting topic, nice beat, like the style of it'. Girls love it up; so far the feedback is uplifting fulfilment to my core good progress,” said the New York-based deejay.

The single, produced on the deejay's KG Dot Productions, is being distributed by Tune Core. It was released June 21, 2019, and is available for purchase on all digital stores, including iTunes, Google Play and Amazon.

“It is all about making my fans happy and that means putting out more good music and videos for my fans to enjoy. Just keep a listening ear for KG Dot because you will be hearing whole heap more things to come,” said KG Dot.