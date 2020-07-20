Khago cleared

KHAGO and his management are breathing a sigh of relief after a South Florida court threw out a two-year lawsuit filed against him by producer Kemar “Flava” McGregor, principal of Streaminn Hub Inc.

McGregor — retained by Khago's team to recoup royalties — took the singjay to court for fraud, breach of contract, defamation of character, and copyright infringement.

The entertainer's team denied the claims and, subsequently, filed a counter suit.

“We are elated. His [McGregor's] allegations were baseless. We were determined to stand up and fight it. Khago was confident from day one,” Francine Gayle, Khago's wife and manager, told the Jamaica Observer.

“It was real bad; it was a long fight. Khago has endured two years worth of frustration. He was depressed and he cried... but nothing beats time; nothing beats the truth and nothing beats justice. He's excited now that it's over and he's ready to work,” she continued.

According to documents from the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the case was “dismissed without prejudice” for Streaminn Hub Inc's failure to “make themselves available for depositions” and failure to “abide by court's orders to retain new counsel despite numerous chances to comply”.

The document, signed by US District Judge Jose Martinez, is dated July 15 2020.

The row involved Khago's albums — Spirit, Walk A Mile, and Dancehall Soca.

Gayle said with the court proceedings behind him, Khago will now be able to pour his energies into music.

“He has changed his name to Khago The Dealer. He has since re-released the album Spirit and done One More Mile. He's doing everything independently on his own label,” said the artiste's manager.

Gayle had some words of advice for aspiring artistes.

“Learn the business. Don't get caught up in the hype. Don't leave your royalties and publishing in other people's hands. Take your music inna your hands and know the business. Review your files; if you don't understand it, carry it to a lawyer,” she added.

Efforts made to reach McGregor for comment were unsuccessful.

Khago (real name Ricardo Gayle) first came to national attention when he placed third in the 2006 Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's Popular Song Contest with the song, If You Know.

Four years later, he shot to prominence with Nah Sell Out.

In 2011, Khago was nominated for Best Reggae Act at the Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards.

His other songs include Tun Up Di Ting, Nuh Fren Again, and Nuh Trust.