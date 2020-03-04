Khago makes a deal

One More Mile , the latest album by Khago The Dealer (formerly known as Khago), is number 19 on this week's Current Reggae Albums Chart, despite selling only 42 copies.

It is the third title for the deejay who previously hit the charts in 2018, with Walk A Mile (which went number two) and Dancehall Soca which peaked at number four.

Containing 10 songs, One More Mile was released January 17 by Long Chain Global.

The Current Reggae Albums Chart is available only to Nielsen Music subscribers and is sales-driven. Ways of The World by South Carolina band The Movement is number one, after selling 300 copies last week to bring its total to 6,049.

At number three is Jamaica All Stars (Various Artistes), a Studio One compilation. Released on February 14, it combines two long-out-of-print albums ( Jamaica All Stars Vol 1 released in 1972 and Vol 2 released in 1974) from the legendary label.

Songs by Alton Ellis, John Holt, Horace Andy, Burning Spear, The Freedom Singers, Larry Marshall, Hortense Ellis, and Dennis Alcapone are featured on this set which has so far sold 145 copies.

The Grammy-winning Rapture (EP) by Koffee moves up three places to number seven, after selling another 105 copies. Since its release one year ago, Rapture has sold 5,010 copies in the United States.

Foundation, the debut album, by Iya Terra rhythm guitarist Nick Sefakis sold 82 copies to debut at number 10. It was released February 21.

Over at the sales and streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, Bob Marley and The Wailers spends an eighth week on top with Legend, while B est of Shaggy: Boombastic Collection remains number two.

World on Fire and Set in Stone, both by Stick Figure, are numbers three and four, respectively. Greatest Hits by UB40 is number five and Rapture is number six.

Sean Paul occupies the number seven and eight slots with his Grammy-winning Dutty Rock and 2005's The Trinity.

Marley's Gold occupiers number nine spot while Count Me In by Rebelution which was number one in 2014, is number 10.

Elsewhere on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart, Slow Down by Skip Marley and H.E.R. moves up to number 28.