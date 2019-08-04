Khamara Wright is Festival Queen

IT was a historical moment last Thursday evening at the National Arena in Kingston, as 23-year-old Khamara Wright, who represented the parish of St Catherine, walked away with the 2019 Miss Jamaica Festival Queen crown.

The last time the parish brought home the title was 29 years ago when media personality Dahlia Harris took the top prize.

Wright said she is filled with pride to have brought the title back to her parish.

“I am absolutely honoured to have done my parish proud. Having won this title for my parish after Dahlia Harris, with all that she represents and the trail she blazed, I am truly honoured. I hope to measure up to that. I am happy to have made the people of St Catherine proud. They have been calling me all morning to say: 'the drought is over' and I am absolutely honoured to be the person that brought victory back to the parish,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Her philosophy is 'the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others'. This is a mantra she lives by, as she has an undying passion for service and community development. Wright is a member of the Greater Portmore Joint Council, New Kingston Rotaract Club, and Council of Voluntary and Social Services, among organisations. She currently holds a bachelor's degree in food services management from the University of Technology, Jamaica in Kingston. Her dream is to become a nutritionist.

Along with the crown and cash prize, she has been allotted $100, 000 to complete a national project.

“As a sous chef, I wanted to fuse culture and health. So I want to create our indigenous food items and make them as healthy as possible and teach people how to manipulate and consume these foods without compromising their health,” she told the Observer.

Other winners Thursday evening were: AnnaKay Hudson, Miss Kingston and St Andrew, first runner-up; and Chardonnae Parkins, Miss St James, second runner-up.

The sectional prizes were awarded to Chantalle Bryan, Miss St. Ann, Most Congenial; AnnaKay Hudson, Miss Kingston and St Andrew, Most Active in the Community; Dru-Lissa Grant, Miss St Thomas, Most Poised; AnnaKay Hudson, Miss Kingston and St Andrew, Most Culturally Aware; Alecia Byfield, Miss Clarendon, Most Popular on Social Media; and Reneise Johnson, Miss Hanover, Best Performance.

Wright encourages young girls who have dreams of entering pageants to just take the leap.

“Just go for it!” she said. “Entering this competition, I have learned and grown so much. It doesn't matter if you take home the crown, once you enter and you given an opportunity, you grow so much from it, that regardless, you still win.”