Kiijonny is intent on making cash

Fast-rising dancehall deejay Kiijonny is promoting his latest single Make Cash, co-produced by LK Media and Marvoni Records.

“People love the song. Over the past week, the street play has been crazy. It's just crazy support I have been receiving,” said Kiijonny, whose given name is Kijonny Francis.

Make Cash was officially released in December 2019. An accompanying video is scheduled for release next month.

“My main focus is making a household name for myself that will live on forever. Music is my life and this is what I always want to do. I have been working on my craft for a very long time, and I am ready now to take it to the next level,” said the artiste.

Kiijonny hails from August Town in Kingston, a community that has produced artistes including Sizzla Kalonji. He attended Mona Primary and Papine High School.

Kiijonny had initially used the moniker Pops3dot, but reverted to his Christian name. He released his debut single, Crank Up featuring Lincoln 3Dot, in August 2017.