Kim Thomas still Cruisin'

Singer Kim Thomas is making inroads on the South Florida Top-25 Reggae Chart. Her debut single, Cruisin, currently occupies the number three slot.

“I'm very much grateful and thankful for the love I have been receiving. It's exciting,” the 30-year-old told the Jamaica Observer.

Cruisin is a cover of Smokey Robinson's 1979 song of the same name. It was co-produced by her mentor Jackie Jackson and Willie Lindo, and released in May on the HeavyBeat Records imprint.

“I was surprised, elated and excited when I heard Cruisin was placed on the Reggae Charts. It brings me joy knowing that I'm a little country girl and my song had such a heavy rotation on various radio stations in Florida and spent numerous weeks on the chart,” she said.

Kim Thomas —whose given name is Latesha Thomas —is lead singer for Jackson's band, Tropical Impulse, since 2018. It is the resident band at Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in St James, her native parish.

Previously, Thomas was a member of Ennesty, a trio that performed in hotels such as Sandals, Beaches and Half Moon.

She said she was a bit sceptic about re-recording someone else's song.

“Jackie Jackson approached me and mentioned that it was time that I started recording in the studio. He said that I should choose five songs that I am most comfortable with working with. After some thought, we decided that we were going to work with Cruisin. At first, I was really nervous seeing that it was my first song and I was wondering if it would receive negative feedback from the public. Being in the band, we perform artistes songs all the time but doing an actual recording gave a different feeling,” she said.

The songs she performs on the north coast circuit are a blend of classic American and Jamaican songs, complemented by contemporary music from artistes like Chronixx and Etana.

Hailing from Pitfour Granville in St James, Kim Thomas attended Irwin High School in the parish.

She said her parents are her greatest inspiration.

“I didn't have my parents saying don't sing or them persuading me to enrol in a different career path. They are always encouraging me and give their 100 per cent support,” she said.

Kim Thomas said she has big plans, as she is hoping to release a yet-to-be-titled EP in December.